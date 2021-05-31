RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RAVE opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

