Raymond James Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$38.50

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$38.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 125,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,432. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.37.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.