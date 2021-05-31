Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

