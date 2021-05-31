Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,433.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $9,433.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

