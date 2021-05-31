Red Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 1.4% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,095. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.