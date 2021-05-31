Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $54.61 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $98,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.