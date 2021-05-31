Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.58. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

