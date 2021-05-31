RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the April 29th total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,213. RedBall Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RedBall Acquisition Company Profile
RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.
See Also: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.