RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the April 29th total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,213. RedBall Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBAC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in RedBall Acquisition by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

