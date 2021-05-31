RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Buy at WBB Securities

WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

