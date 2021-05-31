Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNLSY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

RNLSY stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

