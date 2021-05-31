Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient operating model has been aiding performance. The company delivered robust first-quarter 2021 performance, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year on year. Management is quite impressed with the quarterly performance, with higher same-store sales and invoice volume as well as solid lease performance across the company’s Acima and Rent-A-Center segments. Backed by solid first quarter results, Rent-A-Center raised guidance for 2021. Further, it is on track with integrating Acima’s capabilities to craft a premier fintech platform. It expects to achieve potential synergies of nearly $25 million to be realized in 2021 from the Acima buyout.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

