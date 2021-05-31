Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $211.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2021 – Target had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $252.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Target is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TGT traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.92. 2,632,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

