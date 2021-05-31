Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,096,211. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

