Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 116 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.03. 7,063,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,690. The company has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

