Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 38,834 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,834 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

