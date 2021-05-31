Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 591 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.73. 12,037,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

