Reviewing CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CoStar Group and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $941.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 13.25% 6.68% 5.26% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Viper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.66 billion 20.33 $227.13 million $8.80 97.05 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

