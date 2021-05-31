Reviewing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integer and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 77.10%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.54% 6.66% 3.41% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.78 $77.26 million $2.77 32.66 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 552.22 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -117.11

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

