Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.77 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in UMB Financial by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 217,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,844 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

