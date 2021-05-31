Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $22.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.93 million and the lowest is $21.31 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,136. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

