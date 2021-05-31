RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.65 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and $106,574.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00083863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.01042749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.75 or 0.09698353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00091489 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

