RLJ Lodging Trust to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

