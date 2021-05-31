Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.