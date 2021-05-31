Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $340.00 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $378.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.29.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

