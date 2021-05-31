Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $340.00 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $378.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.29.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

