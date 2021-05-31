Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $99.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $100.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

