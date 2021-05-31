Rossmore Private Capital Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,325,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.58 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.89.

