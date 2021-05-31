Rossmore Private Capital Sells 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $411.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

