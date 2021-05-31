Rossmore Private Capital Sells 9,222 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.89 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

