Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Friday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

About Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

