Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$132.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.02.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.