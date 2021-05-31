Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&G has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

