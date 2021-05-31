Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$144.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.56.

TSE:RY opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$88.99 and a one year high of C$126.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

