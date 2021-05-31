Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Sells $1,034,605.39 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R opened at $81.79 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

