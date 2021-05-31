Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 45.1% in May

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the April 29th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.42 on Monday. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 160.56% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFET. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 732,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. 5.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

