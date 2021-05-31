SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.53. 754,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,100. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,442. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

