salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,476,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $736,520,000 after purchasing an additional 563,791 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.9% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.10. 17,814,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,435 shares of company stock worth $40,878,975. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

