Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.48% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $30,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $46.46. 4,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

