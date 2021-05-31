Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 423,967 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The stock has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.35 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

