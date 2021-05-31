Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 708,959 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 708,959 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 3.1% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.92. 2,632,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.06 and its 200 day moving average is $189.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

