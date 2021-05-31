Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.