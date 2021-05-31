Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.34.

AETUF stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

