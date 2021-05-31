Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

