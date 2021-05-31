Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

