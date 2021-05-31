Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.