Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of VPTOF remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Monday. Senex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.
Senex Energy Company Profile
