Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VPTOF remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Monday. Senex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

