Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0985 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $45.26 million and approximately $114,538.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009415 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.