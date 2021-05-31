ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 103.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alpha Family Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 393.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 32,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.34 on Monday, hitting $473.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,486. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.03 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.