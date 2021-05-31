Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

