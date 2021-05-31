Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 81,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.