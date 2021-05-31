Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 262 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $120,061,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107,442 shares of company stock valued at $596,265,056. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL opened at $306.52 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.00 and a 200-day moving average of $275.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

